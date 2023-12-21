Kurdish Leader Barzani Meets Indian Consul, Discusses Regional Politics

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani discussed with the Indian Consul in Erbil, Madan Gopal, the political development in Iraq and the region.

According to Barzani's office, During the meeting, the Indian Consul emphasized the significant contributions of renowned Indian leaders like Gandhi and Nehru in supporting oppressed populations and advocating for global peace and unity.

Barzani expressed admiration for these leaders and highlighted the Kurdish people's special respect for the Indian people, recognizing shared values, especially those related to pluralism and coexistence.

In addition to diplomatic discussions, Barzani provided the Indian Consul with insights into the historical struggle of the Kurdish people. Gopal, in turn, praised the role and resilience of the Peshmerga and the Kurdish people in their ongoing fight for freedom and against terrorism.