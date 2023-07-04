Kurdish Leader Barzani Discusses with Sovereignty Alliance Iraqi Political Process

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the head of the Kurdistan Democratic Party, leader Masoud Barzani met with a high-level delegation from the Sovereignty Alliance, led by Khamis al-Khanjar.

A brief by Barzani's media office said the meeting at Saladin Resort primarily focused on the latest developments in the political process within Iraq.

Both sides exchanged views, aiming to foster understanding and cooperation in these critical matters.

It is worth noting that KDP is the most prominent Kurdish party in Iraq, with 32 seats in the Iraqi parliament, while Al-Khanjar's Al-Azm Alliance won 12 seats.