Kurdish Ilami poet Dr. Behrouz Yasmi was detained in Tehran, Hengaw

Shafaq News/ Security forces in Tehran detained well-known poet Dr. Behrouz Yasami from Ivangharb, Ilam province. Hengaw Organization for Human rights said.

“The well-known poet Dr. Behrouz Yasami was held captive on Monday, October 17, 2022, at his workplace in Tehran, according to information acquired by the Hengaw Organization for Human Rights. He was transferred to an unknown location.” Hengaq explained.

According to the organization, the Iranian authorities did not provide information about the reasons for the arrest.

Last week, the Kurdish singer Aziz Waisi was also arrested by Iranian security forces in Kermanshah on charges of supporting the ongoing nationwide protests.