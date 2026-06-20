Duhok Film Festival opens submissions for 13th edition

Shafaq News- Duhok

The Duhok International Film Festival opened, on Saturday, submissions for its 13th edition, inviting filmmakers and producers from Iraq and abroad to submit their works.

Festival spokesperson Hassan Arif told Shafaq News that submissions opened on June 20 and will remain open until September 1.

He added that preparations for the upcoming edition had begun early, describing the festival as one of the leading cultural events in the Kurdistan Region and Iraq, attracting broad international participation each year.

The 13th edition of the festival will run from December 5 to 12, 2026, featuring film screenings and a range of artistic and cultural events with the participation of filmmakers, artists, and guests from around the world.