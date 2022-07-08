Kurdish Barzani extends al-Adha greetings to the people of the Middle East, World 

Shafaq News/ Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani on Friday extended greetings to the Muslims of Kurdistan, Iraq, and the world on al-Adha holidays, wishing it brings peace and stability.

Barzani also offered greetings to "the families of the martyrs and the brave Peshmerga fighters, asking the almighty God to besfow the people of Kurdistan with grace, blessing, and safety."

The Kurdish leader wished "tighter fraternity, concordance, and coexistence to prevail in our country and for this holiday to be a reason for peace and stability in our region and the world."