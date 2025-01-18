KRI's electricity production returns to normal after gas pressure repair

Shafaq News/ The Ministry of Electricity in the Kurdistan Region (KRI) announced that gas pressure at power generation stations has returned to normal.

“Dana Gas Company has completed repairs at the Khor Mor field, and electricity production has stabilized at 3,750 megawatts,” the ministry stated.

On Friday, the ministry announced a 750-megawatt reduction in electricity production due to reduced gas pressure at the Khor Mor field, as part of ongoing development operations.

Khor Mor Field

The Khor Mor gas field, located in Jamjamal district, Al-Sulaymaniyah province, is rich in natural resources. The field covers approximately 135 square kilometers and holds 17 trillion cubic feet of gas reserves.

UAE companies Dana Gas and Hilal have been exploiting the field for 17 years under an exclusive agreement with the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), granting them rights to evaluate, develop, produce, and market oil and gas from Khor Mor and Jamjamal fields in the Region.

Under this agreement, the UAE firms, based in Sharjah, launched the Kurdistan Gas Project to supply gas to power stations in the Region. Gas production from Khor Mor is piped through a 180-kilometer pipeline to power stations in Jamjamal, Bazyan, and Erbil, collectively generating over 2,000 megawatts.

Gas production at these facilities began in October 2008, in a record time of 15 months from project commencement, according to Dana Gas's website.