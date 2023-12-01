KRI’s MoH records 72 new cases of HIV/AIDS during 2023

Shafaq News / The Ministry of Health of the Kurdistan Region (KRI) announced on Friday the registration of 72 new cases of HIV/AIDS, confirming that the majority of them are from outside the Region.

In a statement released on the occasion of World AIDS Day, the ministry indicated that "the concerned authorities in the Region, as part of the 2023 control program, conducted 598,000 tests for the HIV virus, especially for foreigners before granting residency, blood donation, marriage, employees in tourist places, as well as detainees, prisoners, and individuals with thalassemia and viral hepatitis."

The statement added that "the ministry recorded 72 new cases of HIV/AIDS during the current year, with the majority being foreign nationals," stating that "measures have been taken against them, and they will be repatriated."

The ministry emphasized that "new cases among KRI's citizens are under medical care and prevention measures, including continuous medical examination, treatment provision, and ongoing medical instructions."