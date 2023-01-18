KRI presidency calls for KDP-PUK dialogue

Shafaq News / The Kurdistan Region Presidency welcomes the recent visit by a United States Government Delegation led by the White House Coordinator for the Middle East and North Africa Brett McGurk and Special Presidential Coordinator for Global Infrastructure and Energy Security Amos Hochstein.

We reaffirm our support and commitment to a robust and productive bilateral relationship between the Government of Iraq, including the Kurdistan Region, and the Government of the United States on the basis of the Strategic Framework Agreement.

The Kurdistan Region is facing multiple challenges and uncertain times. Today, more than ever, we need unity and cooperation among all sides, and specifically between the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), which together, hold the future of our Region in their hands.

We call on all political parties to set aside their differences and commit to resolving their issues through dialogue and understanding and with an open heart. What unites us is much greater than what divides us. We must all act responsibly in order to be able to restore stability and unity, and to protect and advance the interests of the people of the Kurdistan Region.

We also welcome the ongoing progress between the Government of Iraq and the Kurdistan Regional Government. While we have had difficulties in the past, we are optimistic that we will be able to resolve the outstanding issues with Prime Minister Mohammad Shia al-Sudani, and his cabinet within the framework of the Iraqi Constitution.