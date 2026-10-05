Shafaq News- Al-Sulaymaniyah

Pharmacists in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI) have called on Baghdad and Erbil to end more than a decade of hiring delays for pharmacy graduates, warning that the lack of jobs is hurting both young professionals and health services.

During a press conference Monday, Rehel Farhad Ali, general representative of unappointed pharmacists, said the delays have left thousands of graduates without permanent jobs after years of study and specialization, while their families continue to bear the financial burden of their education.

“Pharmacists are a key part of medical teams, helping ensure medicines are used safely and correctly,” he said, noting that their work helps prevent medication errors, reduce waste and improve patient care.

Read more: Iraq’s Pharmaceutical Crisis: shortages, counterfeit drugs, and ineffective reforms

Ali urged authorities to include job positions and funding for pharmacy graduates in the 2027 budget, with hiring based on years since graduation. He also proposed temporary contracts with equal salaries and employment rights, including recognition of service periods, until permanent positions become available.

“Hospitals and health centers should also fill vacant pharmacy posts,” he stressed, noting that even qualified graduates remain without jobs.

Beyond recruitment, Ali called for tighter oversight of the pharmacy sector, with pharmacists taking a greater role in monitoring medicines, their quality and prices, as well as efforts to curb smuggled and substandard drugs. He also proposed a joint committee bringing together representatives from the federal and Kurdistan Regional governments, the Pharmacists Syndicate and unappointed pharmacists to determine the number of graduates and assess staffing needs across health institutions.

“Authorities should align admissions to pharmacy colleges with labor market needs,” Ali said, seeking to prevent the number of graduates from continuing to outpace available jobs.

Read more: $45B deficit looms over Iraq’s draft 2027 budget