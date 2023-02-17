KRI and Armenia discuss strengthening ties

Shafaq News / The President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, discussed with the Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan the relations between Armenia, Iraq, and the Kurdistan Region.

A statement by the Presidency of the Region said that the meeting discussed the situation of the Kurdish community in Armenia, and the challenges facing the two countries, as well as ways to overcome them.

The meeting stressed the need to expand trade and investments between the two countries.

For his part, President Barzani stressed the importance of resorting to dialogue and peaceful means to address the differences and crises.