Iraq welcomes Armenia–Azerbaijan peace deal

Shafaq News – Baghdad

On Saturday, Iraq’s Foreign Ministry welcomed the announcement of a peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan, expressing hope it will promote stability and security in the Caucasus and benefit both nations.

The ministry praised US efforts in facilitating the deal and reaffirmed Iraq’s support for peaceful dispute resolution that respects national sovereignty and territorial integrity while fostering regional security and development.

The agreement, signed in Washington on Friday by US President Donald Trump, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, includes a permanent ceasefire, the opening of trade and diplomatic relations, and mutual recognition of sovereignty. It also launched the “Trump Initiative for International Peace and Prosperity,” aimed at encouraging dialogue and cooperation in sectors such as energy and technology.