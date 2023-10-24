KRI President and Minister discuss minority rights and status

Shafasq News / Kurdistan Region (KRI) President Nechirvan Barzani held talks on Tuesday with the Minister of Components in the regional government (KRG), Aydin Ma’rouf, regarding the rights and status of various minority groups in KRI.
According to a presidential statement, the discussions involved an exchange of viewpoints concerning the situation and rights of minority groups in Kurdistan.
Minister Ma’rouf provided an overview of several matters relating to national and religious components, emphasizing their role and participation in the nation's political and administrative life.
Furthermore, President Barzani highlighted the significance of safeguarding the rights of these components and fostering a culture of coexistence, acceptance of others, and tolerance.
He affirmed that KRI will always remain a homeland for everyone and a secure haven for all religious and national components. The statement emphasized the commitment to preserving the mosaic of religious and national diversity through all available means.