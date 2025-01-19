KRI President Barzani, Palestinian Consul discuss Gaza ceasefire

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, Kurdistan Region (KRI) President Nechirvan Barzani received the Palestinian Consul General in Erbil, Nazmi Hazouri, to discuss the Gaza truce.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the latest regional developments, including the Gaza ceasefire that took effect this morning, according to a statement.

Barzani expressed his gratitude to the Palestinian consul for his efforts to strengthen relations between Palestine and the Kurdistan Region, wishing him “success in his future duties.”

For his part, Hazouri thanked Barzani and the relevant authorities for their support in facilitating his mission, highlighting “Palestine's commitment to strengthening ties with the Region.”