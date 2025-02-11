KRI PM from Dubai: Efforts Ongoing to resolve disputes with Baghdad

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Kurdistan Region (KRI) Prime Minister Masrour Barzani confirmed that his government is actively working to resolve outstanding disputes with the Iraqi government.

Speaking at the 2025 World Governments Summit in Dubai, Barzani said, “We are making efforts to resolve political disputes with the federal government in Baghdad,” referring to the Iraqi government's delay in paying salaries to employees in the Region.

“At the same time,” he noted, “we are seizing opportunities to collaborate closely with the private sector to continue government reforms and projects within the framework of our plans and programs.”

Barzani further highlighted his government's success in achieving many goals, while recognizing that more work remains. "We must deliver the best services to the people, and we will keep fighting to achieve our goals for their benefit," he confirmed.

Notably, the World Governments Summit, held under the theme 'Shaping Future Governments,' gathered governments, international organizations, thought leaders, and private sector executives from around the world. The event aims to promote global cooperation and explore innovative solutions for future challenges.