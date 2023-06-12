KRG welcomes new German coordination officer in Erbil

Shafaq News / Nechirvan Barzani, President of the Kurdistan Region, Expresses Condolences on the Passing of Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi.

In a tweet posted on his official Twitter account, President Barzani said, "I received the news of the passing of Silvio Berlusconi, the former Prime Minister of Italy, with deep sadness."

He added, "I offer my sincerest condolences to his family, friends, and the people of Italy. My thoughts and prayers are with them during this difficult time."

Shafaq News / Nechirvan Barzani, President of the Kurdistan Region, Expresses Condolences on the Passing of Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi.

In a tweet posted on his official Twitter account, President Barzani said, "I received the news of the passing of Silvio Berlusconi, the former Prime Minister of Italy, with deep sadness."

He added, "I offer my sincerest condolences to his family, friends, and the people of Italy. My thoughts and prayers are with them during this difficult time."