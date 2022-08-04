KRG: we will boost commercial ties with Turkey 

Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) will boost the trade volume with Turkey, head of the KRG Diwan Umed Sabah Othman said on Thursday.

Othman's remarks came during a joint press conference with the administrator of the Zakho independent county, Kohdar Sheikho.

"We are working on developing the commercial ties with Turkey per a recommendation from the region's prime minister Masrour Barzani," he said.

"A month ago, we visited Turkey along with Zakho's administrator. We concluded five memoranda of understanding with the Turkish Ministry of Trade and five other ministries," Othman continued, "we believe this will help both Zakho and the Kurdistan region."