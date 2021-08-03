KRG: we insist on establishing a specialized court for ISIS crimes 

Shafaq News/ The Minister of Interior of Kurdistan Region, Rebar Ahmed, said today that the region is continuing its efforts with the federal government to establish a special court to look into ISIS crimes.

Ahmed said in a press conference after a meeting with the Higher Committee specialized in the Yazidis file, that the crime the Yazidis were subjected to is completely inhumane and should be dealt with, adding that the regional government opened an office in 2015 to collect documents and evidence to internationalize Yazidis case and bring the perpetrators to justice.

The minister called on the federal government to deal with this file as required, as it has been internationally recognized as genocide, noting that the regional government has a pre-prepared program and continues to work with the federal government to issue a law that allows the region to form a special court for ISIS terrorists.

Ahmed said that what ISIS committed against the Yazidis is a heinous crime by all standards, because it was not limited to extermination only, but also torture, burying alive, kidnapping, rape, slavery, and assault.

"We insist on forming a Special Court to prosecute ISIS terrorists, and we will continue to communicate with the Iraqi government to achieve this purpose."

Regarding the Sinjar Agreement, Ahmed said that the Sinjar Agreement has not been implemented, stressing that this agreement is the only way to normalize the situation in the district and remove militants and outlaw forces from it.

He stressed that Sinjar should be reconstructed, and both the President of the Regional Government, Masrour Barzani, and the Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, have appointed a special team to reconstruct the district, calling on the federal government to form this joint team and proceed with the project.

The Minister said that Baghdad is responsible for removing the militants from Sinjar, indicating that any time they leave the district, construction projects will start and services will be provided in coordination with the Iraqi government.