KRG warns media of promoting ISIS propaganda 

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-12-06T14:38:40+0000
Shafaq News/ Kurdistan's Ministry of Youth and Culture warned on Monday media agencies of promoting ISIS propaganda via sharing footage the terrorist organization broadcasts. 

"We warn all visual and local media outlets of publishing any of the photos and videos produced by ISIS on the attacks against Peshmerga and civilians," the Ministry said in a statement, "media outlets that violate this decree will face legal consequences."

The decision comes as the terror group is ramping up attacks against the Peshmerga forces and civilians residing in the contested territories between Baghdad and Erbil.

ISIS recently released footage of its Thursday attack on Khidirjije village in Erbil's Makhmour town. That attack killed 10 Peshmerga fighters and three civilians. 

ISIS propaganda often includes violent and gory videos of heinous crimes committed by members the terrorist group. 

