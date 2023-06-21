KRG urges timely parliamentary elections and constitutional rights

Shafaq News / The Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region, Masrour Barzani, received the Special Envoy of the United Nations Secretary-General in Iraq, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, today, Wednesday.

The situation in the Kurdistan Region took center stage during the meeting, and the two sides agreed that parliamentary elections in Kurdistan should be held as soon as possible.

The Prime Minister stressed the necessity of not further postponing the elections and sacrificing them, in compliance with the wishes of any party or force seeking to delay the democratic process.

Furthermore, during the meeting, discussions were held on the latest developments and updates regarding the Iraqi situation, alongside an emphasis on ensuring the constitutional rights and financial entitlements of the Kurdistan Region.