Plasschaert: Kurdistan's constitution will strengthen Iraq

Shafaq News / the Secretary-General for the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, considered on Wednesday the approval of drafting a constitution in the Kurdistan Region a strength factor for Iraq.

"The federal system is the current system, and all components should benefit from it," Hennis-Plasschaert said in a speech during the Unity and Constitution conference in Erbil.

"We see a remarkable development in the region to face all the problems it suffers from," she said, stressing the need for a strong Kurdistan."

"This is a long process that needs dialogue with all parties, and the leadership of the region must work to find solutions to all current and long-term problems."

She added, "There should be persistent work to achieve unity through dialogue, and the responsibility rests with the Kurdish leadership to achieve this goal by identifying defect points", noting, "the presence of the opposition is very normal, and listening to the other side is a natural thing."

she Pointed out, "the ongoing attempts to unify the Peshmerga forces will benefit all of Kurdistan."

"The unity must not only be between the Kurdistan Democratic Party and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan but between all parties"

Hennis-Plasschaert touched on the elections to be held next October, saying, "I want to affirm that Iraq will enter another phase after the tenth month," adding that the participation of citizens in the elections will change a lot of things.

"I think the constitution you are talking about will strengthen Iraq," pointing out, "everyone needs to cooperate to strengthen the Kurdistan Region."