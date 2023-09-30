KRG President and UN envoy stress constitutional rights and elections

Shafaq News / Kurdistan Regional Governoment’s (KRG9 President Masrour Barzani and the UN Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Iraq, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, highlighted the importance of safeguarding the constitutional and financial rights of the Kurdistan Region (KRI) and conducting timely elections during their meeting in Erbil, the capital of KRI.

The discussions also addressed the latest developments in Iraq and the need to ensure KRI's constitutional and financial rights.

Additionally, both parties exchanged views on the situation in KRI, with a shared emphasis on holding parliamentary elections on the scheduled date of February 25, 2024.