KRG urges constitutional resolution and financial stability in discussions with Baghdad

Shafaq News / In a statement today, the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) emphasized the need to resolve issues based on the constitution and signed agreements between Erbil and Baghdad.

KRG’s president, Masrour Barzani, during his meeting with Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al Sudani, stressed the importance of not entangling the financial rights of the Kurdistan Region (KRI) and employees' salaries in political disputes. He underlined the urgency of addressing this matter promptly to ensure the timely disbursement of financial rights for salary recipients in KRI.

During the same meeting, Barzani reminded all parties that KRG has fulfilled its obligations completely and expects the same from the federal government.

The statement also quoted him as saying, "We acknowledge that Iraq possesses immense human and natural resources, and with the creation of a suitable environment and effective management, the country as a whole will progress towards a more advanced and prosperous stage."

A high-level delegation from KRG, led by PM Masrour Barzani, arrived in the capital, Baghdad, earlier today with the aim of conducting discussions with the federal government regarding monthly salaries for employees and workers in the public sector in the Region, as well as Kurdistan's share of the budget.

The delegation included Deputy Prime Minister Qubad Talabani, Minister of Finance and Economy Awat Sheikh Janab, Head of the Cabinet Office Omeed Sabah, and Amanj Rahim, the Secretary of the Cabinet.

Earlier today, PM Al Sudani met with PM Masrour Barzani, Deputy Prime Minister Qubad Talabani, and the accompanying delegation. During the meeting, as per the statement from Al Sudani's office, there was an emphasis on the necessity of finding legal and financial solutions between Baghdad and KRG per the constitution and the law.

Al Sudani affirmed that the current government's approach is based on working toward permanent stability, away from disputes, and stressed the government's seriousness in finding comprehensive solutions to deal with KRI.

He also pointed out that the government has been and continues to ensure that the requirements for a decent standard of living for Iraqi citizens, including those in the Region, are not affected by any legal or administrative complications.