KRG transfers victims of Saddam's chemical attack to Iran for treatment

Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) will transfer 18 patients from the victims of Halabja's 1988 chemical attack to Iran for treatment.

The head of the Chemical Attack Victims Association, Luqman Abdul-Qader, said in a press conference earlier today, Saturday, that the patients will be admitted to Iranian hospitals for corneal transplants and other surgeries.

In 1988, the Iraqi airforces bombed the city of Halabja with a mixture of Sarin and Mustard gases during the war with Iran. More than 5000 citizens were killed in the attack.

Until this moment, the city with a population of 200,000 residents continues to suffer from the aftermath of the heinous attack.

Accordint Abdul-Qader, 486 victims live with debilitating sequelae after sustaining severe injuries back then.