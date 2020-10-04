KRG to present the file of disappearance of Faili Kurds and Al-Anfal in a UN convention this month

Shafaq News / Kurdistan Regional Government will present the case of "the disappearance of the Faili Kurds and Al-Anfal" in the United Nations meetings for the 19th session of the Convention for the Protection of All Persons from Enforced Disappearance.

The meetings of the 19th session of the Special Committee for the Convention for the Protection of All Persons from Enforced Disappearance were scheduled to be held at the beginning of last April at the United Nations headquarters in Geneva with the participation of a delegation from the Kurdistan Regional Government. However, due to COVID-19 pandemic, the meetings were postponed to 5 and 7 of the current month of October to discuss the Report of the Republic of Iraq at the headquarters of the United Nations mission in Baghdad.

The coordinator of international recommendations in the regional government, Dindar Zebari, said in a statement received by Shafaq News Agency, "the region's participation in these meetings comes within the national committee for reports on international conventions and treaties on human rights", indicating that, "the regional government delegation will deliver a speech in front of the UN committee and present a report on Kurdistan's obligations within the Convention for the Protection of All Persons from Enforced Disappearance and steps taken by the regional government in this regard, within the comprehensive report of the Republic of Iraq".

Zebari indicated, "The region’s delegation will address, within the framework of the meetings, the disasters that the people of the region have been subjected to, who have suffered throughout history from the biggest genocide and other crimes by the Baath regime until 2003, Of these crimes was the enforced disappearance and killing of Iraqi victims and the majority were Kurds".

Kurdistan Regional Government international advocacy coordinator stated that the delegation, "will highlight that the people of Kurdistan, with all its religious and national components, have been victims of the largest forced disappearance in the history of Iraq, represented by the crime of Al-Anfal, Starting with the disappearance of the Faili Kurds between 1980-1990, 8000 thousand Barzani and 182 thousand from Garmyan and Bahdinan".





Zebari also hinted the importance of revealing the sufferings of the people of the region to the international community, "In the meetings, we will address that the enforced disappearance of the people of Kurdistan did not end with the demise of the Baath regime, but is continuing, especially after the attacks of ISIS terrorists and kidnapping of thousands of citizens".