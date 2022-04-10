Activists call for handing over 423 criminals who participated in al-Anfal campaigns

Shafaq News / Civil organization, activists, artists and Parliamentarians, called today for handing over 423 perpetrators accused of being involved in al-Anfal campaigns, after they fled to Europe.

In a press conference held in Chemchemal, said that 423 perpetrators who participated in al-Anfal campaigns and the chemical attack on Halabja, live in European countries including UK, Austria, Switzerland, Belgium, Germany, Denmark, Netherlands, are wanted by the Iraqi judiciary and must not be granted asylum.

The conference moderators said that some of these perpetrators live in the Kurdistan Region, and must be arrested and prevented from getting away with their crimes.

During al-Anfal campaigns, launched on July 1983, 8,000 people from Barzan were arrested, and a genocide was carried out in many other areas, resulting in more than 180,000 victims and hundreds of thousands of IDPs, for nothing but belonging to the Kurdish community.