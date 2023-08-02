Iraqi Presidency Decries 40th Anniversary of Barzani Genocide in Kurdistan Region

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Presidency issued a rebuke on Wednesday, marking four decades since the appalling genocide that targeted the Kurdish populace of Barzani in the Kurdistan Region.

The Presidency condemned the "horrendous crime committed by the dictatorial regime, branding it an unmistakable display of the relentless brutality emblematic of its despotic reign."

"The reprehensible act of targeting innocent Barzanian citizens stands as a stark reminder of the ruthless behavior emblematic of a despotic regime that hesitated not to perpetrate the most abhorrent crimes," the statement underscored.

The Presidency added that the Barzani genocide constituted "merely a single entry in a grim roster of atrocities, encompassing infamous episodes such as the Anfal operations and the harrowing Halabja chemical assault on civilian populations."

"These evil deeds were unapologetic in their intent to unleash untold suffering upon a cross-section of society, sparing neither men, women, nor children and driven solely by an utter lack of moral compunction."

The statement drew a pointed parallel between these historical transgressions and the more contemporary scourge of terrorism propagated by groups like ISIS. It argued that these disparate acts shared a common root, characterized by various shades of racism, sectarianism, and deeply ingrained ethnic and religious biases.

In a sincere call to action, the Iraqi Presidency emphasized the necessity of upholding democratic values, fortifying the pillars of the rule of law, and embracing the rich tapestry of diversity and divergence. These, it asserted, served as the cornerstones for ensuring enduring safety and tranquility for every citizen.

The statement concluded on a solemn note, paying homage to the victims of the genocide. It acknowledged the indomitable legacy of these "brave souls" as an invaluable lesson for future generations.

The Barzani genocide, a precursor to the infamous Anfal campaign orchestrated by the Saddam Hussein regime against the Kurdish population during the late 1980s, remains a sad chapter in Iraq's history.

The Anfal campaign stands as a dark testament to the horrors inflicted upon the Kurdish people, where a staggering toll of no less than 182,000 Kurdish civilians fell victim to massacres.