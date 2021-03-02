KRG to launch a massive Railway project in the region

Shafaq News/ The Minister of Housing and Construction in Kurdistan Region, Dana AbdulKarim, announced rolling out blueprints of a railway project that is sought to cover the entire Region.

AbdulKarim said in a press conference attended by Shafaq News Agency, "the cost of the project is more than a billion dollar. Three companies are laying up the plans."

"The government allocated a budget for this stage of the project," he added, "We intend to complete this project in the tenure of the current cabinet."

The grid is sought to link the major cities of the Kurdistan Region with 915 kilometers of railways.