KRG to approve a law that prevents government employees from working in private security companies

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-08-09T17:23:06+0000
KRG to approve a law that prevents government employees from working in private security companies

Shafaq News/ The Minister of Interior in the Kurdistan Region, Rebar Ahmed, confirmed that legislating the Private Security Companies Law will provide many job opportunities.

Ahmed said in a press conference, which was held after his meeting today with the Interior and Security Committee of the Kurdistan Parliament, and discussed with him the draft law, according to which government employees will not be able to work in security companies.

"We have about 68 private security companies, and after the legislation of this law, many job opportunities will be available for young people," he added.

He pointed out that the new government formation in the region gave great importance to organizing the security companies' work.

