KRG signs agreement to supply medicines to hospitals

Shafaq News / The Ministry of Health in the Kurdistan Region announced the signing of an agreement with several companies to provide medicines to all hospitals.

During a press conference attended by a correspondent from Shafaq News Agency, the Minister of Health in the regional government, Saman Barzanji, stated, "This agreement aims to provide medicines to all hospitals in the Kurdistan Region and comes as part of the government's program to develop the pharmaceutical sector."

He further explained that the agreement includes the provision of 230 types of medicines, ranging from drugs for chronic diseases, painkillers, anti-inflammatories, to anesthesia medications for surgical procedures. These medicines will be distributed equally and balanced to all citizens and hospitals, both in urban and rural areas.

Barzanji emphasized that the procedures for 156 types of medicines have already been completed, and they will be supplied by ten companies. Notably, 46% of these companies are local pharmaceutical companies.

The agreement is set to last for two years, during which the Ministry will review any missing points not covered in the current agreement.

Regarding the benefits of the agreement, Barzanji highlighted that it will save 14 million dollars in expenses over the two-year period and ensure a faster supply of medicines, ultimately contributing to an improvement in the quality of medications provided.