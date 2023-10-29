KRG sends quarterly financial audit report to Baghdad

Shafaq News / The Ministry of Finance and Economy in the Kurdistan Regional Government announced on Sunday that it has dispatched the audited financial report for the past three months to Baghdad.

According to a statement released by the ministry, the Minister of Finance and Economy for the regional government personally oversaw the review of the financial records for the months of July, August, and September.

The comprehensive report encompassed all revenues and expenditures for the mentioned three months within the region, meticulously compiled with clear data and figures.