KRG representative in Tehran says Gen. Soleimani helped Kurdistan to fight ISIS

Shafaq News/ Describing Iran’s role in the fight against terrorism as “vital” and effective”, the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) representative in Tehran says that Major General Qassem Soleimani helped the Iraqi Kurdistan by sending weapons and military advisers to defeat ISIS.

Asked about the role of Iran in supporting the Iraqi Kurdish Region to confront ISIS, the Kurdish Representative said that “the officials of the Iraqi Kurdistan, including Masoud Barzani, have emphasized that Iran's role in the fight against terrorism in Iraq has been vital and important.”

“Martyr Qassem Soleimani did not only help in the framework of consultation, but also in the battlefield. He helped the Iraqi Kurdistan in its combat against terrorism. We are thankful and appreciative for Iran’s advisory presence and its arms aid to eliminate the Daesh (ISIS) threat from Erbil.” He added.

Regarding Iran's role in stabilizing and combating terrorism, He stressed “Iran has a special position due to its geopolitical situation in the region, especially in the war against terrorism including Daesh…I have said many times that if it were not for Iran, after the fall of Mosul, Daesh could have captured Baghdad as well as the Kurdistan region, but fortunately, the Islamic Republic and other allies made every effort to be helpful and effective which are commendable.”

He continued talking about Soleimani by saying, “in one of Soleimani’s speeches, I heard him spoke about the role of martyrs and leadership in deterring enemies. In his view, the leadership plays a pivotal role in mobilizing the people to support the revolution and help it to continue and defeats its foes, because the people need leaders on the battlefield who are brave and wise, as Soleimani was. This experience made peoples of the region always ready to fight terrorism under the command of leaders such as Martyr Qassem Soleimani, and we have witnessed this fact.”

“Until the day he (Soleimani) was martyred, he believed in his cause and was proud of it. I remember one day some of his friends warned him about the U.S. attempts to assassinate him and called on him to be more careful. He laughed and said that we are made for martyrdom and we are waiting to see when we will be martyred. These characteristics were the reason for his popularity. He did not pursue personal interests or power, but rather fought for his goals and aspirations.”

He clarified the United States described Soleimani as a terrorist due to the difference aong countries in defining “terrorism”, adding “ accusing a country or person of supporting terrorism, is made based on the interests of countries. Western and European countries have one policy and Iran has another, but in general, I think the people are entitled to give a real definition.”

When asked about the Iranian top leader with the Kurdish leaders, he said “My acquaintance with martyr General Qassem Soleimani dates back to 1991 after the uprising of the people of Kurdistan. Certainly, his politico-military position led to good relations with the officials, leaders, and political groups of the Kurdistan region.

These relations were to such an extent that when martyr Soleimani was seen with one of the Kurdish leaders, especially Mr. Talabani and Mr. Barzani, we did not feel distant, but we felt a sense of friendship and honesty.”