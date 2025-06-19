KRG repatriates +13,000 stranded citizens amid airspace closures

Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) announced on Thursday that it has successfully begun repatriating thousands of citizens who were stranded abroad due to regional unrest and the suspension of international flights following airspace closures.

According to a statement from the KRG’s Department of Media and Information, the initiative—personally directed by Prime Minister Masrour Barzani—aims to return all affected citizens through a coordinated and ongoing operation involving the Ministry of Interior, Department of Foreign Relations, and the Ministry of Endowments and Religious Affairs, in partnership with relevant countries.

The statement confirmed that 13,001 citizens were initially stranded, with thousands already returned safely. The government also launched a dedicated hotline and electronic registration form to facilitate communication and gather data on those still stuck outside the country.

In cooperation with Turkiye, the KRG has secured three-day transit visas to help citizens cross back more efficiently.