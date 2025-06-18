KRG rejects involvement in regional wars

Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) declared on Wednesday that it will not take part in any regional conflict or become a threat to any state, as tensions escalate between Israel and Iran.

In a statement following its weekly meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, the KRG Cabinet reaffirmed its longstanding position as a stabilizing force in the region. “Kurdistan has consistently served as a key pillar of peace and stability.”

Rejecting war and escalation, the cabinet underlined support for all initiatives aimed at resolving disputes through dialogue and peaceful resolution, stressing the importance of preserving security in Iraq, Kurdistan, and the wider region.

In a separate session item, the cabinet addressed Baghdad’s decision to cut Kurdish salaries, confirming it had filed a constitutional appeal with the Federal Supreme Court to resolve the issue.