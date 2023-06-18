KRG pledges facilitation for U.S. investment

Shafaq News / Regional Investment Commission President Mohammed Shukri pledged on Sunday to provide the necessary facilitation to the American Chamber of Commerce for the purpose of investment in all regions and cities of the Kurdistan Region.

Shukri made this statement during a joint press conference held today with the US Consul General in the Kurdistan Region, Ervin Hicks Jr., following the arrival of a delegation from the American Chamber of Commerce in the city of Erbil.

"We are pleased that the US Chamber of Commerce, along with a number of American traders and companies, is interested in working in the Kurdistan Region," stated Shukri during the conference. He further added that American companies operating in Kurdistan want to expand their projects and enhance American commercial and investment activities in the region.

Shukri continued, stating that the Investment Commission will work to provide the necessary facilitation in the regions and cities of the Kurdistan Region to accommodate and increase American investments. Last Tuesday, the Head of the External Relations Department in the Kurdistan Regional Government, safeen Dizayee, announced that the American Chamber of Commerce intends to participate in the investment sector in the region.

During a press conference held in Erbil at the time, Dizayee stated that the American Chamber of Commerce is an extremely influential institution with millions of members in the United States. He added that a delegation from the Chamber is scheduled to visit the Kurdistan Region next week.

Dizayee explained that the purpose of the visit is to discuss and engage in dialogue with relevant entities in the government, the private sector, and the Chamber of Commerce in the region regarding how American companies can be assisted in coming to the region for the purpose of direct investment or to transfer their experiences in Kurdistan and Iraq as a whole.

He further emphasized that the regional government is prepared to provide all forms of cooperation in order to facilitate the arrival of these companies.