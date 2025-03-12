KRG moves to distribute February salaries

Shafaq News/ The salary distribution will commence on Thursday, with payments for civil sector employees prioritized, the Ministry of Finance and Economics of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) announced on Wednesday.

According to an official statement by the ministry, the distribution will continue gradually for other groups, with all payments expected to be completed by March 18.

The ministry emphasized its commitment to ensuring that salaries are paid “on time within the available financial capabilities.” Moreover, the KRG government noted that Prime Minister Masrour Barzani announced transferring 958 billion Iraqi dinars (about $721M) for February salaries to the Ministry's account.

The KRG reiterated its commitment to implementing the federal budget law through the export and sale of regional oil via SOMO, with plans to restore the revenues for the federal Ministry of Finance. This process is ongoing, with coordination between the ministries and oil companies.

Meanwhile, Acting Minister of Natural Resources, Kamal Mohammed Salih, presented a report on the latest developments in talks between the Ministry of Natural Resources and the federal Ministry of Oil, focusing on efforts to resume oil exports in line with federal budget law provisions.