KRG minister pledges to develop vocational education to reduce reliance on foreign labour

Shafaq News/ The Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, Aram Qadir, has pledged to develop vocational education in order to reduce the region's reliance on foreign labour.

Speaking at a conference on vocational education and information and communications technology (ICT) in Erbil on Sunday, Qadir said that the ministry has been working since the formation of the incumbent cabinet to develop vocational education to international standards.

"We don't want to have to wait for foreign workers," Qadir said. "We need to develop our own workforce so that we can meet the needs of our economy."

Qadir called for a concerted effort to improve education in the region. He said that the government, in coordination with the Coordination Committee and the Supreme Ministerial Council, needs to work to ensure that graduates have the skills and knowledge they need to succeed in the workforce.

"We need to make sure that our graduates have a good quality of life after they graduate," Qadir said.