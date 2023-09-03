KRG issues official postal stamp featuring Peshmerga statue in Kirkuk

Shafaq News / The Ministry of Transport and Communications in the Kurdistan Regional Government announced today, Sunday, the issuance of an official postal stamp featuring an image of the Peshmerga statue in Kirkuk.

The ministry shared an image of the new stamp on its Facebook page.

The stamp prominently showcases the Peshmerga statue, bearing the flag of the Kurdistan Region, with the inscription "Kirkuk is Kurdistan" beneath the image.

This announcement comes in the wake of recent tensions that engulfed the city of Kirkuk, resulting in clashes between Kurdish citizens and Iraqi security forces, resulting in four casualties and numerous injuries.