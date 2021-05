Shafaq News / A security source said on Thursday the Peshmerga forces declared a state of emergency in the outskirts of Kirkuk governorate.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that, "The Peshmerga forces declared a state of emergency in the Altun Kupri area for security reasons.”

He did not give any further details.

It is noteworthy that days ago, ISIS launched a massive operation against Peshmerga forces Altun Kupri which resulted in dead and injuries.