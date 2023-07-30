KRG implements new tourism reforms

Shafaq News / An announcement ceremony for a strategy for tourism sector reform in the Kurdistan Region was held in Erbil in conjunction with the UN and the US today, Sunday.

The Region's Minister of Municipalities and Tourism, Sasan Awni, stated in his inaugural speech at the ceremony, "the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), along with agriculture, industry, and investment, aims to prioritize and develop tourism, reflecting positively on Kurdistan’s economy and society."

He added that KRG considers the private sector as an integral part and supports local investment.

Awni further stated that KRG urges the private sector to actively and seriously contribute to the sphere of tourism development and is ready to provide all necessary facilitations.

He continued that the reform roadmap includes nine different areas: reforming laws and regulations in the tourism sector, administrative structural reforms, revising strategic tourism plans, developing tourist sites and products, tourism marketing, tourism education, financing, granting tourism licences, and evaluating this sector.

The minister also mentioned that significant work has been done on these nine points over the past period to promote this sector in the Region.