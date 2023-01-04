KRG implemented 80 projects valued at 29 billion dinars in Erbil: official

Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) on Wednesday announced it had implemented 80 projects in the capital city of the region, Erbil, in 2022.

KRG's media office said in a statement that the projects were funded by the budget dedicated to the governorates and the incomes of the Erbil municipality.

"The total cost of the funded projects, some of which were completed, amounts to 29 billion dinars," the statement said