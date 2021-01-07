Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

KRG holds the first meeting with Pfizer-BionNTech to secure the COVID-19 vaccine

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-01-07T17:59:46+0000
KRG holds the first meeting with Pfizer-BionNTech to secure the COVID-19 vaccine

Shafaq News / The Ministry of Health in the Kurdistan Regional Government announced that it had held its first meeting with BioNTech, the company producing the vaccine, "Pfizer", in order to provide it for Kurdistan Region's citizens.

Earlier Thursday, health laboratories in the Kurdistan Region recorded in the last 24 hours 80 new cases, bringing the total number of cases to 104,055.

Furthermore, the ministry indicated that the total number of recoveries has reached 77068, after registering 976 recoveries today.

Four fatalities were registered today, bringing the total number of COVID-19 fatalities to 3410.

related

KRG Minister of Health: We are experiencing a dangerous situation regarding Covid-19

Date: 2020-06-16 11:33:27
KRG Minister of Health: We are experiencing a dangerous situation regarding Covid-19

KRG Minister of Health: new Covid-19 cases flares, death rate 2%

Date: 2020-06-09 14:07:19
KRG Minister of Health: new Covid-19 cases flares, death rate 2%

COVID-19: 10 mortalities and 77 new cases in AANES

Date: 2020-12-07 18:43:02
COVID-19: 10 mortalities and 77 new cases in AANES

Covid-19: 658 new cases in Kurdistan today

Date: 2020-08-15 10:42:16
Covid-19: 658 new cases in Kurdistan today

KRG: Electric energy production will not deteriorate in summer

Date: 2020-05-27 12:24:10
KRG: Electric energy production will not deteriorate in summer

COVID-19 cripples Duhok tourism

Date: 2020-09-27 12:34:11
COVID-19 cripples Duhok tourism

Covid-19: more than 900 cases in Kurdistan today

Date: 2020-10-15 11:42:18
Covid-19: more than 900 cases in Kurdistan today

Good news from KRG for teachers and teaching staff contracts

Date: 2020-02-17 11:28:57
Good news from KRG for teachers and teaching staff contracts