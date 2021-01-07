KRG holds the first meeting with Pfizer-BionNTech to secure the COVID-19 vaccine

Shafaq News / The Ministry of Health in the Kurdistan Regional Government announced that it had held its first meeting with BioNTech, the company producing the vaccine, "Pfizer", in order to provide it for Kurdistan Region's citizens.

Earlier Thursday, health laboratories in the Kurdistan Region recorded in the last 24 hours 80 new cases, bringing the total number of cases to 104,055.

Furthermore, the ministry indicated that the total number of recoveries has reached 77068, after registering 976 recoveries today.

Four fatalities were registered today, bringing the total number of COVID-19 fatalities to 3410.