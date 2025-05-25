KRG greenlights major development plan for Halabja

Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) approved nine new development and infrastructure projects for Halabja province, Governor Nukhsha Nasih announced on Sunday following a high-level meeting with Omid Sabah, Chief of Staff of the KRG Council of Ministers.

The approval follows up on outcomes from an April 16 meeting between Prime Minister Masrour Barzani and officials from Halabja, al-Sulaymaniyah, and the administrations of Garmiyan and Raparin. Governor Nasih said the latest package includes a wide range of service-oriented and economic initiatives aimed at boosting infrastructure and local living conditions.

Among the most prominent projects is the establishment of a free trade zone in Halabja and the construction of a 30-meter-wide ring road in the district of Khurmal, with a budget of 3.5B IQD (about $2.6M). Additionally, the KRG allocated 10B IQD (about $700K) from the Regional development and municipalities budget to improve local services.

The government also approved converting the budget of the Martyrs of the Chemical Attack Documentation Center to $16.29M. A new 40-meter-wide boulevard, Baznayi Street, will be constructed at a cost of 30B IQD (about $23M). Further infrastructure upgrades include a stormwater drainage system and redevelopment of roads in the Martyrs District, with a total budget of 14.4B IQD (about $11M), and the paving of Liberty Street in Sirwan subdistrict (Phase II), estimated at 2.96B IQD (about $2M). A new governorate headquarters building is also slated for construction at a cost of 4B IQD (about $3M).

To support these efforts, the KRG will provide Halabja’s official departments with heavy equipment, including bulldozers, loaders, graders, water tankers, and emergency vehicles. Governor Nasih affirmed that these initiatives mark a key step in Halabja’s reconstruction and development, aligning with the broader Regional strategy for sustainable growth.

Notably, Halabja became Iraq's 19th provinceand the fourth province in the Kurdistan Regionearlier this month.