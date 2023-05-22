KRG establishes new district in Erbil

Shafaq News / The Ministry of Interior in the Kurdistan Regional Government announced on Monday the establishment of a new district within the borders of Erbil.

According to a document issued by the ministry, it was decided to create the district of Qashtaba as a new administrative unit within Erbil, maintaining its previous boundaries when it was a sub-district.

The statement further explained that this decision was made in the interest of the public and will come into effect upon its issuance, with an official publication in the Kurdistan Gazette.