KRG discusses coordination with the Parliament during today's regular session

Shafaq News/ The Council of Ministers of Kurdistan Region discussed coordination between the government and parliament in the region, and voted on a draft law submitted by the Minister of the Region for Parliamentary Affairs.

This came during a regular meeting chaired by Prime Minister Masrour Barzani.

The Prime Minister said that the government, in its ninth formation, has the best forms of cooperation with the Kurdistan Parliament since its formation", stressing, "the relation between the government and parliament should be based on mutual respect within the framework of the parliament's internal system and applicable laws."

In the second part of the meeting, the Minister of the Region for Parliamentary Affairs submitted the new draft to amend the law of the Ministry of Finance and Economy in the Kurdistan Region, which is related to the establishment of a General Directorate of Insurance within the Ministry of Finance, to monitoring the insurance companies' activities in the region.

The Council of Ministers approved the draft and decided to refer it to the Kurdistan Parliament for legislation.

In addition, the Minister of Education, Alan Hama Saeed, submitted an analytical report on the Education in the Kurdistan Region draft law, stressing and its importance to improve the education sector in the Kurdistan Region.

For his part, the Prime Minister stressed that the draft law should take the education process to a new stage and develop the physical and mental skills of children and students, and laid emphasis on the need to distance education centers from violence, protect and preserve the rights of teachers.

By the end of the meeting, the recent decision taken by the Supreme Economic Council regarding the reorganization of public income for taxes and fees was reviewed, and the ministers were instructed to provide the necessary assistance in this regard to reorganize the internal public revenues and financial allocations, to provide services and implement construction projects, diversify sources of income and not rely on oil as the only source of revenue.

During the meeting, Cabinet Secretary Amanj Rahim submitted the most prominent points of Deloitte's latest report on the oil sector audit, which indicated that most oil costs consume a large amount of its revenues.

He stressed, "the importance of enhancing the efforts of the Kurdistan Regional Government to reform this sector in order to reorganize the costs of oil companies, transportation costs and selling prices, to maximize the revenues of the Kurdistan Regional Government and bridge the deficit."

The Minister of Health, Saman Barzanji, also presented a summary of the current situation of the epidemiological situation, reinforced by the data and measures to contain the surge in the number of COVID-19 cases.