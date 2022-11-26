KRG delegation to participate in a conference on conflict-related sexual violence in London

Shafaq News/ A delegation from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) is heading to the British capital, London, to participate in an International conference on preventing sexual violence during conflicts, an official statement by KRG's Coordinator for International Advocacy said on Saturday.

"Based on an official invitation from the UK Secretary of State and the British Prime Minister's Special Representative for Preventing Sexual Violence in Conflict, a KRG delegation will attend the International Interministerial Conference on Preventing Sexual Violence in Conflict Initiative (PSVI)," the statement said.

The conference, according to the statement, will be held on November 28-29, 2022.

The Conference" will bring together approximately 800 delegates including foreign ministers, elected officials, policymakers, civil society, and survivors."

"The conference aims to consolidate efforts with key stakeholders, including survivors, to identify gaps in the international response to Conflict-Related Sexual Violence (CRSV), and secure commitments to action from governments, international organizations, and civil society," it added," the conference also aims to ensure survivors are at the heart of policy and delivery in our approach to end CRSV."

The delegation, the statement continued, will convey the practical steps the KRG has taken to address and redress the post-conflict traumas of the Yezidi women, promoting accountability for domestic violence, rescuing the abductees from ISIS captivity, and the ongoing efforts to prosecute ISIS terrorists in collaboration with the United Nations Investigative Team to Promote Accountability for Crimes Committed by Da'esh (UNITAD).