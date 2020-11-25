KRG deems the delay in releasing the region's financial entitlements as "Serious precedent"

Shafaq News / The Prime Minister of Kurdistan Regional Government, Masrour Barzani, deemed Baghdad's delay in transferring a part of the region's share of the financial entitlements as "serious precedent."

Barzani's statements came during the regular session of Kurdistan Regional Council of Ministers, according to a briefing issued by the regional government and received by Shafaq News agency.

"The council discussed the latest developments in the negotiations with the federal government over the region's financial entitlements, especially after the Iraqi parliament approved 2020's fiscal deficit financing law in the absence of the Kurdish blocs," KRG's statement said.

Barzani stated, "Kurdistan Region has done everything. It has fulfilled all its obligations to reach a comprehensive agreement with the federal government, and is still pursuing the talks."

"Kurdistan Regional Government is the official party entrusted with negotiating with the federal government to solve the problems, and it will not compromise on the constitutional and financial rights of the people of Kurdistan Region," he continued.

Barzani added, "the delay in sending part of Kurdistan Region’s share is a dangerous precedent and a violation of the legitimate rights of the people of the region."

The Council of Ministers decided to send an official letter on the behalf of Kurdistan Regional Government to the Federal Council of Ministers demanding sending a part of the region's share for the months "5-6-7-10" because it is legitimate rights for Kurdistan Region. The federal government did not transfer it even it has nothing to do with the fiscal Deficit Financing Act for 2020, according to the statement.

The regional government appreciated the position of the Special Representative of the Secretary-General of the UN assistance in Iraq, Jeanine Hennis Plasschaert, who stressed during her testimony to the UN Security Council that the employees of Kurdistan Region are not only employees of the region, but rather are Iraqi citizens, calling for keeping the issue of their salaries apart from political conflicts.

The Council of Ministers of the Region called on the United Nations and the international community to support the efforts aimed at reaching a radical agreement between the Kurdistan Regional Government and the federal government to ensure the financial and constitutional dues for the region.