KRG confirms commitment to CBI measures

Shafaq News / The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) affirmed its commitment on Wednesday to abide by any measures taken by the Central Bank of Iraq regarding the dollar. Speaking at a press conference, KRG government spokesperson Peshwa Horami stated, "Regarding salary matters, the funds sent to the region are allocated for unpaid months, and for the remaining months, we will negotiate with Baghdad. There is openness and good understanding with the federal government, especially with Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani."

He added, "As for the dollar issue, it pertains to the Central Bank, and any action taken by the Central Bank will be adhered to by the Kurdistan Regional Government." Regarding the issue of provincial councils, Horami emphasized, "These councils in the Kurdistan Region continue their work."

Addressing the reform within the Peshmerga Ministry, Horami said, "Prime Minister Masrour Barzani has always been enthusiastic about expediting the reform process within the ministry. We urge the entities that have influence in the Peshmerga forces to step forward to accelerate this process."

Regarding the strike of the region's employees, Horami noted, "The regional government has fulfilled its role in demanding salaries and employees' rights, similar to other regions in Iraq. The denied rights of the employees do not lie with the regional government."

He pointed out that "the halt in oil exports from the region has affected everyone, and the obstacle to resuming exports is the oil production costs estimated at $6 per barrel. However, the oil production in several refineries in the region exceeds this amount."