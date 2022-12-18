KRG condemns the Kirkuk attack

Shafaq News / The Kurdistan Regional Government condemned on Sunday the terrorist organization that targeted Kirkuk today.

KRG spokesperson, Jotiar Adel, said in a statement, "unfortunately, a Major and a number of police officers were martyred in a terrorist attack north of Kirkuk."

"On behalf of the Kurdistan Regional Government, we extend our condolences to the families of the martyrs."

Adel stressed the need to increase cooperation between the Peshmerga forces and the Federal forces to face the terrorist attacks that threaten the Kurdistan territories outside the jurisdiction of the KRG.

Nine members of the Federal police were killed earlier today, Sunday, in al-Riyadh sub-district, Kirkuk.