KRG condemns attack on Sulaymaniyah airport, forms investigative committee

Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) on Wednesday opted to form a committee to look into the recent attack on the Sulaymaniyah International Airport.

The meeting, according to a readout issued by the cabinet on Wednesday, primarily focused on safeguarding citizens and government institutions, maintaining the Kurdistan region's neutrality amid regional turmoil, and circumventing foreign interference in domestic affairs.

In this context, Prime Minister Masrour Barzani expressed KRG's deep concern over the events that transpired at Sulaymaniyah International Airport, emphasizing that the regional government unequivocally condemns the attack on the airport and any part of the Kurdistan region.

Barzani said the KRG was not aware about the movements and activities occurring at the airport, which ostensibly contravene the extant laws governing the regional government.

"The KRG insists on being apprised of pertinent information regarding the activities and movements at the airport," the statement said.

Expressing solidarity with the citizens of Sulaymaniyah, the prime minister underscored the imperative of not burdening the populace with the consequences of these actions.

Following extensive deliberations, the council resolved to establish a committee to monitor and ascertain the facts surrounding the events at Sulaymaniyah International Airport, including the suspension of flights and the subsequent attack in its vicinity.