KRG condemns Quran burning in Sweden

Shafaq News / Kurdish Regional Government (KRG) Prime Minister Masrour Barzani expressed his condemnation on Friday over the despicable act of a refugee of Iraqi origin who burned the Quran in Sweden.

Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Barzani stated, "I denounce the burning of the Holy Quran and call for the respect of all sacred scriptures in every corner of the world."

Furthermore, he called for measures to "prevent the undermining of coexistence" through such abhorrent actions.